Official statistics announcement

Deaths Registered in Northern Ireland - Week ending 31st July 2020

Published 22 July 2020
Last updated 22 July 2020 — see all updates
From:
Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency
Release date:
7 August 2020 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 7 August 2020 9:30am