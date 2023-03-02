National statistics announcement

Deaths Registered in Northern Ireland - Week ending 14 April 2023

Deaths Registered in Northern Ireland - Week ending 14 April 2023

From:
Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency
Published
2 March 2023
Last updated
15 March 2023 — See all updates
Release date:
21 April 2023 9:30am (confirmed)

The release date has been changed

Previous date:
21 March 2023 9:30am
Reason for change:
Announced for 21 March in error.
These statistics will be released on 21 April 2023 9:30am