National statistics announcement

Deaths registered by area in England and Wales monthly provisional: August 2020

Number of deaths registered in a calendar month, by area of usual residence.

Published 26 September 2019
Last updated 24 July 2020 — see all updates
From:
Office for National Statistics
Release date:
25 September 2020 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 25 September 2020 9:30am