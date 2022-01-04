Coronavirus (COVID-19) Infection Survey, UK: Headline Results 26 January 2022
An interim release of latest data from the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Infection survey containing high level estimates for England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland. This survey is being delivered in partnership with the University of Oxford, University of Manchester, UK Health Security Agency and Wellcome Trust. This study is jointly led by the ONS and the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) working with the University of Oxford and Lighthouse laboratory to collect and test samples. These headline results are a temporary publication presented in advance of our fuller, regular weekly bulletin issued at midday each Friday.