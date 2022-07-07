Official statistics announcement

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Infection Survey, UK: characteristics of people testing positive for COVID-19, 20 July 2022

Characteristics of people testing positive for COVID-19 from the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Infection Survey. This survey is being delivered in partnership with University of Oxford, University of Manchester, UK Health Security Agency and Wellcome Trust. This study is jointly led by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) and the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) working with the University of Oxford and Lighthouse Laboratory to collect and test samples.

Office for National Statistics
7 July 2022
7 July 2022
20 July 2022 9:30am
