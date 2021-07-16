Coronavirus (COVID-19) Infection Survey: characteristics of people testing positive for COVID-19, UK: 28 July 2021
Provides data about the characteristics of people testing positive for COVID-19 from the COVID-19 Infection Survey. This analysis has been produced in partnership with University of Oxford, University of Manchester, Public Health England, and Wellcome Trust. This study is jointly led by the ONS and the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) working with the University of Oxford and Lighthouse Laboratories to collect and test samples.