Consumer card spending: UK tourism related sectors, 2019 to 2024
Analysis of Visa cardholder spending on categories associated with tourist activity. This article examines domestic tourism and international tourism in the UK.
Analysis of Visa cardholder spending on categories associated with tourist activity. This article examines domestic tourism and international tourism in the UK.
To help us improve GOV.UK, we’d like to know more about your visit today. Please fill in this survey (opens in a new tab).