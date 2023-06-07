Official statistics announcement

Collecting and processing Census 2021 data on gender identity

Methodology for collecting and processing data on gender identity in the Census 2021.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
7 June 2023
Last updated
14 June 2023 — See all updates
Release date:
19 June 2023 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 19 June 2023 9:30am