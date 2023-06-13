Official statistics announcement

Climate change insights, families and households, UK: August 2023

Latest climate change-related analysis using a range of UK official statistics.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
13 June 2023
Last updated
13 June 2023 — See all updates
Release date:
11 August 2023 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 11 August 2023 9:30am