Official statistics announcement Children living with parents in emotional distress: March 2021 update

An update of four indicators with data now for 2010 to 2019: proportion of children living with at least one parent reporting symptoms of emotional distress; proportion of children living with a mother reporting symptoms of emotional distress; proportion of children living with a father reporting symptoms of emotional distress; and proportion of children living with both mother and father reporting symptoms of emotional distress. Indicators by family type and work status for the period 2018 to 2019 are also published.