Child Benefit Statistics: Annual release including small area statistics 2023

Details of the number of families and children within those families claiming Child Benefit at 31 August 2023 and their geographical location. Includes population counts at country, English region level, local authority and parliamentary constituency (Westminster and Scottish) in the United Kingdom. Annual geographical estimates at Lower Super Output Area, Super Data Zone and Data Zone in the United Kingdom will also be provided.

From:
HM Revenue & Customs
Published
31 January 2024
Last updated
31 January 2024
Release date:
17 April 2024 9:30am (confirmed)
