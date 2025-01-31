Child and Working Tax Credits Statistics: Provisional Awards - December 2024
The provisional awards statistics are a snapshot of the overall caseload of people receiving Working Tax Credits and/or Child Tax Credits, based on family circumstances. This will be supplemented with tables giving geographical breakdowns by Country and Government Office Region, a Background and Definitions document and a Background Quality Report. Statistics at Westminster Parliamentary Constituency, Scottish Parliamentary Constituency and Local Authority level are not available due to the low numbers of people receiving tax credits following the migration of claimants to Universal Credit. This will be the final publication in this statistical series.