Accredited official statistics announcement

Child and Working Tax Credits Statistics: Provisional Awards - December 2024

The provisional awards statistics are a snapshot of the overall caseload of people receiving Working Tax Credits and/or Child Tax Credits, based on family circumstances. This will be supplemented with tables giving geographical breakdowns by Country and Government Office Region, a Background and Definitions document and a Background Quality Report. Statistics at Westminster Parliamentary Constituency, Scottish Parliamentary Constituency and Local Authority level are not available due to the low numbers of people receiving tax credits following the migration of claimants to Universal Credit. This will be the final publication in this statistical series.

From:
HM Revenue & Customs
Published
31 January 2025
Release date:
28 February 2025 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 28 February 2025 9:30am