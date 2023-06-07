Child and Working Tax Credits statistics: finalised annual awards (including geographical statistics) – 2021 to 2022
These statistics focus on the number of families benefiting from tax credits in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland in the 2021 to 2022 tax year. It also presents a breakdown of families by their profile position, age and gender, type of family and family size, including the families benefitting from different elements of tax credits. It also covers the number of children in benefitting families broken down by their age. The geographical statistics are broken down into Country and Region, Local Authority, Lower Super Output Area, Westminster Parliamentary Constituency and Scottish Parliamentary Constituency. Please note that the Lower Super Output Area information in this publication has replaced the Small Area National statistics publication that is usually published later in the year.