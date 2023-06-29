Official statistics announcement

Child and Working Tax Credits error and fraud statistics, tax year 2021 to 2022

HMRC has identified a minor analytical error affecting the Child and Working Tax Credits error and fraud statistics 2021 to 2022 published on 22 June 2023. The error affects the final central estimate (£ million) and upper bound (%) of tax credits error and fraud in tax year 2020 to 2021 and is the result of incorrect rounding. We are reviewing the quality assurance processes around the estimate and will publish a correction to paragraph 3, table 1.1 and table 6 of the commentary, and the Annex B data tables, on 13 July 2023. The estimates for tax year 2021 to 2022 are not affected.

From:
HM Revenue & Customs
29 June 2023
29 June 2023
Last updated
29 June 2023 — See all updates
Release date:
13 July 2023 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 13 July 2023 9:30am