Child and Working Tax Credits error and fraud statistics, tax year 2021 to 2022
HMRC has identified a minor analytical error affecting the Child and Working Tax Credits error and fraud statistics 2021 to 2022 published on 22 June 2023. The error affects the final central estimate (£ million) and upper bound (%) of tax credits error and fraud in tax year 2020 to 2021 and is the result of incorrect rounding. We are reviewing the quality assurance processes around the estimate and will publish a correction to paragraph 3, table 1.1 and table 6 of the commentary, and the Annex B data tables, on 13 July 2023. The estimates for tax year 2021 to 2022 are not affected.