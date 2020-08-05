Official statistics announcement

CCG Outcomes Indicator Set - October 2020 Release

First annual CCG OIS publication. Update to all indicators where new data is available.

Published 5 August 2020
5 August 2020
NHS Digital
22 October 2020 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 22 October 2020 9:30am