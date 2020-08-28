Official statistics announcement

Careers Advice & Guidance and University 2019 Statistical Factsheet

Findings from the Young Persons’ Behaviour and Attitudes Survey (YPBAS) 2019.

Published 28 August 2020
From:
Department for the Economy (Northern Ireland) and Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency
Release date:
30 September 2020 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 30 September 2020 9:30am