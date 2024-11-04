Accredited official statistics announcement

Capital stocks and fixed capital consumption, UK: 2024

Annual estimates of the value and types of non-financial assets used in the production of goods or services within the UK economy and their loss in value over time.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
4 November 2024
Last updated
4 November 2024
Release date:
29 November 2024 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 29 November 2024 9:30am