Business demography, quarterly, UK : January to March 2025
Official statistics in development on business births and deaths from the Inter-Departmental Business Register with high-level breakdowns by industry and region.
Official statistics in development on business births and deaths from the Inter-Departmental Business Register with high-level breakdowns by industry and region.
To help us improve GOV.UK, we’d like to know more about your visit today. Please fill in this survey (opens in a new tab).