Official statistics announcement

Benefit sanctions statistics to January 2020 (experimental)

Statistics about sanctions, including Universal Credit (both full and live service), Jobseeker’s Allowance, and the Employment and Support Allowance Work-Related Activity Group.

Published 2 March 2020
Last updated 7 May 2020 — see all updates
From:
Department for Work and Pensions
Proposed release:
19 May 2020 9:30am
Cancellation date:
7 May 2020 3:09pm

Statistics release cancelled

Publication of the Benefit sanctions statistics on the 19 May 2020 has been delayed. This is as a result of issues with underlying data at source level. Investigations into the issues are ongoing. We will provide an update on progress or announce a rescheduled publication date soon.