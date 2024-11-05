Balance of payments, UK: October to December 2024 time series
Quarterly summary of balance of payments accounts including the current account, capital transfers, transactions and levels of UK external assets and liabilities.
Quarterly summary of balance of payments accounts including the current account, capital transfers, transactions and levels of UK external assets and liabilities.
To help us improve GOV.UK, we’d like to know more about your visit today. Please fill in this survey (opens in a new tab).