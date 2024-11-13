Official statistics announcement

Attitudes towards electric vehicles in Northern Ireland 2023-24

This report presents findings from the 2023/2024 Continuous Household Survey in relation to vehicle purchase influencing factors and people's attitudes towards electric cars.

From:
Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency and Department for Infrastructure (Northern Ireland)
Published
13 November 2024
Last updated
13 November 2024
Release date:
12 December 2024 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 12 December 2024 9:30am