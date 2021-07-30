Attendance at grant aided primary, post primary and special schools 2018/19 - Data for 2019/20 has already been published
This is not the latest data available as 2019/20 data has already been published. Due to resource issues at the time the attendance data for 2018/19 was not processed but is being published now to allow time series and trend analysis to be completed. The purpose of this statistical bulletin is to present final attendance figures for schools for the 2018/19 academic year. It includes information on the rates of absence, type of absence and reason for absence.