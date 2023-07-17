National statistics announcement

Approximated social grade, England and Wales: Census 2021

Approximated social grade data of people in households for Census 2021 in England and Wales.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
17 July 2023
Last updated
17 July 2023 — See all updates
Release date:
August to September 2023 (provisional)
These statistics will be released between August and September 2023