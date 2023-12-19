Official statistics announcement

Appointments in General Practice, January 2024

This information is published to support winter preparedness and provide information about some activity within primary care. The publication will cover historic appointments, marked as attended or did not attend, national to sub ICB location coverage. The aim is to inform usThe publication will cover historic appointments, marked as attended or did not attend, national to sub ICB location coverage. The aim is to inform users, who range from a healthcare professional to an inquiring citizen, about appointments within primary care.ers, who range from a healthcare professional to an inquiring citizen, about appointments within primary care.

From:
NHS Digital
Published
19 December 2023
Last updated
19 December 2023 — See all updates
Release date:
29 February 2024 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 29 February 2024 9:30am