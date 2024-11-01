Annual enrolments at grant-aided schools in Northern Ireland, 2024-25: Basic provisional statistics
The data in the following bulletin are taken from the school enrolments census, which was conducted in October 2024. Data collected through the school census exercise are used by the Department of Education (DE) to inform a wide range of policy areas, including finance allocations, school estate development and planning, special education, school improvement, area based planning, extended schools, additional educational needs, early years and integrated and Irish medium education. Other users include the Education Authority, the Education and Training Inspectorate and to inform responses to Assembly questions and requests from academic researchers, journalists, lobby groups and the public. This first release of the basic statistics contains information which is used in the process to allocate funding to schools. These figures are provisional and subject to change. While the majority of census returns were submitted electronically, a proportion were submitted on paper which means normal levels of census validation could not be undertaken. A further statistical release, containing a more detailed set of tables based on finalised and validated data, will be published in February/ March 2025.