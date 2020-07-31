National statistics announcement

Ambulance Quality Indicators Systems Indicators for August 2020

Monthly call and incident counts, and response times, by Ambulance Service and Category.

Published 31 July 2020
Last updated 31 July 2020 — see all updates
From:
NHS England
Release date:
10 September 2020 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 10 September 2020 9:30am