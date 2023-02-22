Official statistics announcement

Agricultural and Rural Crime in Northern Ireland, period ending 31 March 2023

Quarterly update of Agricultural and Rural Crime.

From:
Police Service of Northern Ireland and Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency
Published
22 February 2023
Last updated
22 February 2023 — See all updates
Release date:
16 May 2023 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 16 May 2023 9:30am