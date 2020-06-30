Official statistics announcement

Agricultural and Rural Crime in Northern Ireland, period ending 30 June 2020

Quarterly update of Agricultural and Rural Crime.

Published 30 June 2020
Last updated 30 June 2020 — see all updates
From:
Police Service of Northern Ireland and Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency
Release date:
30 July 2020 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 30 July 2020 9:30am