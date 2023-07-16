2-hour Urgent Community Response Performance metrics for July 2023 (provisional), and June 2023 (final)
The 2-hour Urgent Community Response (UCR) monthly key performance indicators are focused on the delivery of UCR services in England. The indicators are shown at provider, Integrated Care System (ICS), commissioning region and national levels, and include: - The percentage of 2-hour UCR referrals that achieved the 2-hour standard in the reporting month - The number of 2-hour UCR referrals in scope of the 2-hour standard that were received in the reporting month - The number of all 2-hour UCR contacts that were delivered in the reporting month.