Urogynaecological mesh implants

Urogynaecological ( UG ) mesh and tapes are general terms to describe different products used as medical devices in a range of surgical procedures for different treatments. They aim to give extra support for weakened or damaged tissue to help treat stress urinary incontinence ( SUI ) and pelvic organ prolapse ( POP ).

The following healthcare bodies have restricted the use of certain types of UG mesh and tapes unless there is a clinical need. Where there is no restriction, or a clinical need to use UG mesh, its use is subject to several rules, called ‘high vigilance scrutiny’. This is to improve safety, consistency in the service delivered and to give additional assurance to women who need treatment:

UG mesh and tapes should only be used following shared decision making between a woman and her clinician on what is the best treatment option for her, so she can make the final decision on what is best for her, and then give her informed consent to that option. This means a woman is involved in decisions about her health and care and is made aware of the benefits and risks (which means there is a chance an unintended complication/side-effect could result in harm). She must give permission before she receives any type of medical treatment, test or examination.

We are concerned by reports from women of serious and distressing experiences (short and long term) they have had from synthetic implanted UG mesh devices and the effect this has on their families. We are also concerned about other information we look at including reports from clinicians and patient groups of similar serious complications. We know the reports are not limited to a single manufacturer. However, we also know many women have gained benefit from these mesh procedures.

We have looked at all available evidence such as scientific papers, audits and clinical studies/trials studying thousands of women. We have also evaluated the restriction measures currently in place in the UK and we do not consider that further regulatory action is required to ensure UG mesh is only used where informed consent is given and there is a clinical need. We are keeping this closely under review.

We and other bodies in the healthcare system have communicated advice and key safety messages to health professionals and women. We continue to listen to concerns from women, their families and clinicians. We are working closely with others in the healthcare system to gather more information. If necessary, we will issue advice and guidance when new evidence on the safety of UG mesh emerges as quickly as possible to protect everyone’s health.

This page refers to women but acknowledges that UG mesh issues can also affect trans and non-binary people who were assigned female at birth (the sex someone was registered with at birth).

There is a definition of some of the terms we have used.