Guidance
Master indemnity agreement: approved suppliers
The Master Indemnity Agreement (MIA) register provides a list of all approved suppliers to NHS organisations.
Documents
Details
MIA is an agreement between NHS organisations in England and suppliers that provide equipment free of charge, either on loan or on a permanent basis.
The MIA register is updated monthly. It holds the names of all the suppliers, their MIA registration numbers and the expiry date of their insurance.
For suppliers
Suppliers need to complete the appropriate forms and provide proof of their public and products liability insurance to register for the MIA.
The MIA guidance notes advises on the forms that need to be completed for registering.
Suppliers should contact the MIA support team to register and to update their own details.
For NHS organisations
NHS organisations should contact the MIA support team if a supplier’s details either do not appear on the MIA register, or if any of the information appears to be incorrect.
The MIA support team can be contacted by emailing mia@dhsc.gov.uk
Last updated 2 December 2019
- Updated MIA guidance notes. The update is to provide guidance on the 2018 terms and conditions revision.
- The MIA support team's email address has changed to mia@dhsc.gov.uk
- 'MIA terms and conditions' has been updated to comply with changes in legislation and departmental policy. 'MIA call-off agreement' and 'MIA overarching agreement' have been updated to support changes to the MIA terms and conditions update. 'MIA data protection protocol' is a new document, introduced to support health authorities comply with the General Data Protection Regulation.
- The MIA process has been updated to incorporate the new MIA documentation and new numbering system, and now reflects the current NHS terms and conditions.
