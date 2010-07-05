Master indemnity agreement: approved suppliers

MIA is an agreement between NHS organisations in England and suppliers that provide equipment free of charge, either on loan or on a permanent basis.

The MIA register is updated monthly. It holds the names of all the suppliers, their MIA registration numbers and the expiry date of their insurance.

For suppliers

Suppliers need to complete the appropriate forms and provide proof of their public and products liability insurance to register for the MIA .

The MIA guidance notes advises on the forms that need to be completed for registering.

Suppliers should contact the MIA support team to register and to update their own details.

For NHS organisations

NHS organisations should contact the MIA support team if a supplier’s details either do not appear on the MIA register, or if any of the information appears to be incorrect.