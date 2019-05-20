Transparency data
Insolvency practitioner sanctions: Thomas Fox 2 October 2018
On 2 October 2018 a disciplinary consent order was made against Thomas Fox of Creditfix Limited
Documents
Details
This Order is made in relation to a complaint that Mr Fox breached Statement of Insolvency Practice Scotland 3.3 paragraphs 18d and/or 18e by failing to correctly assess the debtor’s income and expenditure prior to the Trust Deed being signed, causing the debtor to enter into a process which was inappropriate for her circumstances.
Published 20 May 2019