Insolvency practitioner sanctions: Thomas Fox 2 October 2018

On 2 October 2018 a disciplinary consent order was made against Thomas Fox of Creditfix Limited

Published 20 May 2019
This Order is made in relation to a complaint that Mr Fox breached Statement of Insolvency Practice Scotland 3.3 paragraphs 18d and/or 18e by failing to correctly assess the debtor’s income and expenditure prior to the Trust Deed being signed, causing the debtor to enter into a process which was inappropriate for her circumstances.

