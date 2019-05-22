Transparency data
Insolvency practitioner sanctions: Susan Wriglesworth and Thomas Fox 12 March 2019
On 12 March 2019 a disciplinary consent order was made against Susan Wriglesworth and Thomas Fox formally of Creditfix Ltd and Licensed Insolvency Practitioners (IPs).
This Order is made in relation to a complaint that Mrs Wriglesworth and Mr Fox breached the Insolvency Code of Ethics paragraph 4(c), fundamental principle of professional competence and due care.
