Insolvency practitioner sanctions: Susan Wriglesworth and Thomas Fox 12 March 2019

On 12 March 2019 a disciplinary consent order was made against Susan Wriglesworth and Thomas Fox formally of Creditfix Ltd and Licensed Insolvency Practitioners (IPs).

Published 22 May 2019
This Order is made in relation to a complaint that Mrs Wriglesworth and Mr Fox breached the Insolvency Code of Ethics paragraph 4(c), fundamental principle of professional competence and due care.

