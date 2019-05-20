Transparency data

Insolvency practitioner sanctions: Mark Beesley 11 May 2018

On 11 May 2018 a disciplinary order was made against Mark Beesley of Cheshire

This Order is made in relation to a complaint that Mr Mark Beesley FCCA as Nominee of the Individual Voluntary Arrangement of the debtor breached the fundamental principle of professional competence and due care of the Insolvency Code of Ethics by failing to make adequate enquiries into the equity claimed by the debtor to exist in the property at the address on which the IVA was based.

