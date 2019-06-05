Innovate UK (Technology Strategy Board) Research, Development and Innovation Scheme

The Innovate UK Research, Development and Innovation scheme provides State Aid coverage for most of the funding provided by Innovate UK in line with the General Block Exemption Regulation. The scheme does not provide any additional funding.

The scheme provides funding for research, development and innovation programmes, projects and activities. The beneficiaries are businesses, research organisations and academics.

Innovate UK, the UK’s innovation agency, is the operating name of the Technology Strategy Board, an executive non-departmental public body sponsored by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. The Technology Strategy Board is incorporated by Royal charter in England and Wales with company number RC00818.

Innovate UK is now part of UK Research and Innovation and is based at Polaris House in Swindon. UK Research and Innovation is part of the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS). As the original scheme was awarded to the Technology Strategy Board under a previous address and while it was part of the Department for Business, Innovation & Skills (BIS), these details remain in the document. Notes on these have been added in square brackets.

The document in its entirety is attached.