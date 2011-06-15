Guidance
Drugs and pharmaceutical supplier tender submission
How drugs and pharmaceutical suppliers to the NHS can submit proposals for work commissioned by the Commercial Medicines Unit, using the tender tool SELECTT.
Documents
Details
To use SELECTT you must download and install the SELECTT application to your computer.
To get login details and for more information please email selectt@cmu.nhs.uk.
Published 16 June 2011
Last updated 13 January 2020 + show all updates
Last updated 13 January 2020 + show all updates
- The following sections have been updated: the minimum system requirements at section 1.2 and the link for downloading SELECTT at section 2.2.
- Changed email address to get login details for the SELECTT application.
- Added updated Selectt user guide
- First published.