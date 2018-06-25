Second prison sentence for unlawful immigration adviser

On Monday 5 March 2018, at Southwark Crown Court, Mr. Kamran Malik, aged 51 years of St. Clair Road, London E13 pleaded guilty to four counts of providing unqualified immigration advice and services.

The offences took place between 2 November 2014 and 7 March 2017.

Mr. Malik is not regulated. Clients paid money to Mr. Malik for immigration advice and services believing that he was legitimate. His criminality was exposed when a referral was made to the OISC.

Mr. Malik was previously convicted of providing unqualified immigration advice and services as a result of an earlier OISC prosecution for which he received a total of 24 weeks imprisonment at Westminster Magistrates Court on 5 June 2014.

Today, Monday 25 June 2018, Mr. Malik appeared before His Honour Judge Robbins at Southwark Crown Court for sentencing.

Mr. Malik was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment on each count to run concurrently, made the subject of a Criminal Behaviour Order not to provide immigration advice or services for 10 years and ordered to pay £48,000 in prosecution costs and £16,700 in compensation to complainants.

In sentencing HH Judge Robbins said:

“the really aggravating factor is once again you are before the court for similar offences you were convicted of before”

Speaking about the decision, Deputy Immigration Services Commissioner, Dr Ian Leigh, said:

“The OISC is here to ensure that people seeking immigration advice are treated fairly by people they can trust. We have clear standards outlining what we expect in terms of the fitness and competence of regulated advisers. Mr. Malik, once again, chose to operate outside of the law. I hope that the outcome of this case sends a clear message to others who may be considering providing immigration advice, either act lawfully or you will find yourself in court.”