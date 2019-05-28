Repeat offender double glazing boss disqualified for 11 years

Gary Kelvin Link (41), from Telford, received an 11-year disqualification order from District Judge Keyser Telford County Court on 11 April 2019 after he was found to be acting as a company director despite already being disqualified.

The court heard that CGL Contracting Limited, incorporated in August 2014, had traded nationwide as a double glazing contractor. The registered director was Christopher David Jordan.

Just over a year later, however, cash flow and contractual issues caused the company to enter liquidation in December 2015.

The liquidation triggered an Insolvency Service investigation, which uncovered that Gary Link had been acting as a director despite not being appointed as one, and while he was disqualified from doing so.

Investigators established that Gary Link had previously been a director of Glass Link Manufacturing Limited and Glass Link Architectural Limited. Both companies entered liquidation in March 2005, and Gary Link was banned for eight years from April 2008 as a result of causing the company to maintain inaccurate, misleading and/or inadequate records.

The court also heard that both Gary Link and Christopher Jordan caused CGL Contracting to trade to the detriment of tax authorities when they failed to file any tax returns.

Gary Link is disqualified from directly or indirectly becoming involved, without the permission of the court, in the promotion, formation or management of a company.

Christopher Jordan is also banned from running companies after he previously agreed to a three-and-a-half-year disqualification undertaking, effective from June 2017.

Jane Knight, Deputy Head of Insolvent Investigations, said:

This 11-year disqualification serves as warning to other disqualified directors tempted to flout their bans that we will take action in order to put a stop to their unscrupulous behaviour.

Notes to editors

Directors

Gary Kelvin Link is of Telford and his date of birth is January 1978.

The order was pronounced by District Judge Keyser in the Telford County Court. Paul Joseph of No 5 Chambers appeared for the Insolvency Service and no one appeared for or on behalf of the defendant.

Christopher David Jordan is of Bridgnorth and his date of birth is August 2014.

Companies

CGL Contracting Limited (Company Reg no. 09180654).

Glass Link Manufacturing Limited (Company no. 04417245) entered liquidation on 9 March 2005.

Glass Link Architectural Limited (Company no. 04698255) entered liquidation on 9 March 2005.

About disqualifications

A disqualification order has the effect that without specific permission of a court, a person with a disqualification cannot:  * act as a director of a company * take part, directly or indirectly, in the promotion, formation or management of a company or limited liability partnership * be a receiver of a company’s property.

Persons subject to a disqualification order are bound by a range of other restrictions (https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/corporate-insolvency-effect-of-a-disqualification-order).

