New guide to improve consumer product safety recalls

The Government’s new Office for Product Safety and Standards has teamed up with the BSI, the UK’s National Standards Body, to launch the first Government-backed Code of Practice (PAS 7100) for product safety recall in the UK.

The Code of Practice, developed by BSI, is the first major initiative for the new Office which was launched by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy in January. It follows a recommendation by the Working Group on Products Recalls and Safety to introduce such a Code to further strengthen the UK’s already tough product safety regime.

