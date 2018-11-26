Husband and wife printers disqualified for 14 years

Sticky Print was incorporated in April 2014, with Stephen Clarke (49), from Birstall, Leicester, appointed as the only director. The company provided digital, graphic and signage print services in the Leicestershire area and later in June 2016, Amanda Clarke (45) was appointed as a director, following her husband’s resignation.

However, just over three years later, Sticky Print entered into liquidation in August 2017, owing £85,795 to creditors.

This triggered an investigation by the Insolvency Service and investigators found that Stephen Clarke, who had been involved in the printing industry for a number of years, had been disqualified from acting as a director for three and a half years in June 2016.

This took place while he was running Sticky Print and was connected to his conduct when he was a director of a previous company, Think Plan B Limited, where Stephen Clarke was banned for failing to ensure the company complied with its tax obligations. Investigators established that Stephen Clarke continued to run Sticky Print in breach of his ban despite his formal resignation as a director, appointing his wife as director after his disqualification came into effect.

On 30 October 2018, the Secretary of State accepted a disqualification undertaking from Stephen Clarke who admitted continuing to act as a director of Sticky Print Limited in contravention of the terms of the disqualification undertaking he agreed to on 22 May 2016. His ban is effective from 20 November 2018 and lasts for eight years.

Also on 30 October 2018 the Secretary of State accepted a disqualification undertaking from Amanda Clarke after she admitted to allowing Stephen Clarke to continue to act as a director of Sticky Print Limited in contravention of the terms of his previous disqualification. Amanda Clarke’s ban is effective from 20 November 2018 and lasts for six years.

Commenting, Jane Knight, deputy head of investigations, at the Insolvency Service, said:

Stephen Clarke knowingly breached the terms of his disqualification, thereby putting the company’s creditors at risk. His disqualification means that he will not be able to run a limited company for eight years and will help to prevent future losses to suppliers. Amanda Clarke’s disqualification means that she will not be able to provide Stephen Clarke with the opportunity to run a limited company in the future.

Notes to editors

Stephen Clarke is of Birstall, Leicester and his date of birth is October 1969.

Amanda Clarke is of Birstall, Leicester and her date of birth is December 1972.

Sticky Print Limited. (Company Reg. no. 08988292) was incorporated on 9 April 2014.

A disqualification order has the effect that without specific permission of a court, a person with a disqualification cannot:

act as a director of a company

take part, directly or indirectly, in the promotion, formation or management of a company or limited liability partnership

be a receiver of a company’s property

Disqualification undertakings are the administrative equivalent of a disqualification order but do not involve court proceedings. Persons subject to a disqualification order are bound by a range of other restrictions.

The Insolvency Service administers the insolvency regime, investigating all compulsory liquidations and individual insolvencies (bankruptcies) through the Official Receiver to establish why they became insolvent. It may also use powers under the Companies Act 1985 to conduct confidential fact-finding investigations into the activities of live limited companies in the UK. In addition, the agency deals with disqualification of directors in corporate failures, assesses and pays statutory entitlement to redundancy payments when an employer cannot or will not pay employees, provides banking and investment services for bankruptcy and liquidation estate funds and advises ministers and other government departments on insolvency law and practice.

