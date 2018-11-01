Fourth connected online advertising company shut down in public interest

BVM, a Manchester-based company and its sister companies, all sold customers services to improve their online business profiles, all, to little or no commercial benefit.

All four companies have been wound up following investigations by the Insolvency Service.

In the case of BVM, the alleged customer offer was to manage company business profiles on ‘Google Places’ for business.

The first of the four companies operating the model to be wound-up (in April 2015), was On Line Platform Management Consultants Ltd, following that the second was Movette Ltd in July 2017 before the third TBL (UK) Ltd, in August 2018.

BVM continued the same or a very similar business to that previously carried on by Movette Ltd (Movette) (which was wound up on 28 July 2017 on the grounds that it operated against the public interest).

The Insolvency Service investigated the company’s affairs following complaints from customers. But the investigation was severely limited due to a lack of co-operation from those in control of BVM who failed to produce business documents.

The investigation established, and in winding up the company the Court accepted, that BVM had continued the objectionable business model previously carried on by Movette, by continuing to target the former customers of Movette.

Similarly, customers received little or no commercial benefit from the Google Places management service they purchased from BVM on an annual basis.

Furthermore, the court heard that BVM employed inappropriate and objectionable methods of debt collection and that the company had been abandoned by those controlling its day to day operations.

On 2 October 2018, the High Court sitting in Manchester heard the petition presented on behalf of the Secretary of State for Business, Enterprise and Industrial Strategy.

In the absence of evidence submitted by the company, who failed to attend the hearing, Deputy District Judge Heseltine wound-up the company, in the public interest.

Commenting, David Hope, Chief Investigator with the Insolvency Service, said:

Beyond Vision Media Ltd continued an objectionable business model that used inappropriate methods of trading designed to extract money from businesses under false pretences.

The Insolvency Service will take action to shut down such rogue businesses. Additionally, the business community should take steps to verify the credentials of any third party that contacts them claiming to be continuing the services previously provided by Movette Ltd and/or Beyond Vision Media Ltd.

Notes to editors

Beyond Vision Media Ltd – company registration number 8586915 - was incorporated on 27 June 2013. The company’s registered office is at Unit 77 Cariocca Business Park, 2 Sawley Road, Manchester, M40 8BB.

The petition to wind-up Beyond Vision Media Ltd was presented under s124A of the Insolvency Act 1986 on 3 August 2018. The company was wound up on 2 October 2018 and the Official Receiver, Public Interest Unit (North) has been appointed as liquidator.

On Line Platform Management Consultants Ltd was incorporated on 25 January 2012. Its registered office was at Suite 125, 23 New Mount Street, Manchester M4 4DE.

The petition to wind up Online Platform Management Consultants Ltd was presented under s124A of the Insolvency Act 1986 on 03 February 2015. The Official Receiver was appointed as provisional liquidator on 10 February 2015. The company was wound up on 13 April 2015 and the Official Receiver was appointed as liquidator. The director of Online Platform Management Consultants Ltd, Roy Junior De-Vent, was subsequently disqualified from acting as a director for a period of 11 years.

Movette Ltd – company registration number 08705982 - was incorporated on 25 September 2013. The company’s registered office is at 86 Stonemere Drive, Radcliffe, Manchester M26 1QX and it traded from 23 New Mount Street, Manchester M4 4DE.

The petition to wind-up Movette Ltd was presented under s124A of the Insolvency Act 1986 on 12 May 2017. The Official Receiver was appointed provisional liquidator of the company on 18 May 2017. The company was wound up on 28 July 2017 and the Official Receiver has been appointed as liquidator.

TBL (UK) Ltd (Company number 10084021), was wound up on 20 August 2018.

