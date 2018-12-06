Drug awareness publisher placed into provisional liquidation

Data (Northern) Limited has been placed into provisional liquidation following a hearing at the High Court on 30 November 2018 after an application was issued by the Insolvency Service on behalf of the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

The Official Receiver has been appointed as the provisional liquidator and has responsibilities to protect the company’s assets pending the outcome of a petition to wind up the company in the public interest.

As provisional liquidator the Official Receiver will:

take control of the company from those currently responsible

take steps to protect the company’s assets

provide a point of contact for those who have had dealings with the company

The provisional liquidator also has the power to investigate the affairs of the company to protect assets including any third party, or trust monies, or assets in the possession of, or under the control of the company.

The case is now subject to High Court action and no further information will be made available until the petition is heard on 18 February 2019.

All public enquiries concerning the affairs of the companies should be made to: The Official Receiver, Public Interest Unit, 2 Floor, 3 Piccadilly Place, London Road, Manchester, M1 3BN.

Data (Northern) Ltd – company registration number 07159588 – was incorporated on 16 February 2010. The company’s registered office is at Unit 1, The Business Park, Chichester Road, Romiley, Stockport, Cheshire, SK6 4BL

The petition was presented under s124A of the Insolvency Act 1986. The Official Receiver was appointed as provisional liquidator of the company on 30 November 2018 by HHJ Halliwell, a Judge of the High Court.

