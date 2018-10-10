Bluethorne Trading Limited placed into provisional liquidation

The move follows an investigation by the Insolvency Service.

The company operated a website www.bluethornetrading.com.

The role of the provisional liquidator is to protect assets in the possession or under the control of the company pending the determination of the petitions. The provisional liquidator also has the power to investigate the affairs of the companies insofar as it is necessary to protect assets, including any third party or trust money or assets in the possession of or under the control of the company.

The case is now subject to High Court action and no further information will be made available until the petition to wind up the company is heard in the High Court on 20 November 2018.

The registered office of Bluethorne Trading Limited, registration number 09532254, is now at the office of The Official Receiver, at Public Interest Unit, 4 Abbey Orchard Street, London, SW1P 2HT.

Farid Hachimi is the current recorded director of the company.

The petition was presented under s124A of the Insolvency Act 1986. The Official Receiver was appointed as provisional liquidator of the company on 28 September 2018 by Judge Jones.

