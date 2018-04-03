6 pension and finance companies placed in provisional liquidation

The companies, involved in the operation of occupational pension schemes, were placed into provisional liquidation by the High Court.

They include Fast Pensions Ltd, which is the sponsoring employer of 15 pension schemes, and FP Scheme Trustees Ltd, which is the trustee of the pension schemes. The remaining four companies are entities into which some of the pension scheme funds have been invested.

The orders placing the companies into provisional liquidation followed a hearing at the High Court on 29 March 2018 of an application issued by the Insolvency Service on behalf of the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

The Official Receiver has been appointed the provisional liquidator and has responsibilities to protect assets in the possession or under the control of the companies pending the determination of the petitions.

As provisional liquidator of the trustee to the pension schemes the Official Receiver:

will take steps to protect the investments and assets in the pension schemes

will not make investment decisions during the period of appointment

is unable to provide updates regarding individual’s pensions or to authorise transfers out of the schemes or any payments out of the schemes, including death benefits

is unable to provide advice to pension members regarding their pensions

Members of the pension schemes who require advice should consider contacting a solicitor, a regulated financial advisor or the Pensions Advisory Service (TPAS) on: 0300 123 1047; email: virtual.appointments@pensionsadvisoryservice.org.uk.

If you are a member of one of the pension schemes, the Official Receiver is requesting that you register your interest by email to piu.north@insolvency.gsi.gov.uk providing the following information:

name

contact details

the pension scheme you are member of

the date and amount of your investment

The provisional liquidator has the power to investigate the affairs of the companies as necessary to protect assets including any third party, or trust monies, or assets in the possession of, or under the control of the companies.

The case is now subject to High Court action and no further information will be made available until petitions to wind up the companies are heard in the High Court on 30 May 2018.

All public enquiries concerning the affairs of the companies should be made to: The Official Receiver, Public Interest Unit, 2 Floor, 3 Piccadilly Place, London Road, Manchester, M1 3BN.

The six companies in provisional liquidation are:

Fast Pensions Ltd – company registration number 08121954 – was incorporated on 28 June 2012. The company’s registered office is at Crown House, 27 Old Gloucester Street, London WC1N 3AX

FP Scheme Trustees Ltd – company registration number 09126225 – was incorporated on 11 July 2014. The company’s registered office is at 20-22 Wenlock Road, London N1 7GU

Blu Debt Management Ltd – company registration number 06699233 – was incorporated on 16 September 2008. The company’s registered office is at Gilbert Wakefield House, 67 Bewsey Street, Warrington WA2 7JQ

Blu Financial Services Ltd – company registration number 05912973 – was incorporated on 22 August 2006. The company’s registered office is at Gilbert Wakefield House, 67 Bewsey Street, Warrington WA2 7JQ

Blu Personal Finance Ltd – company registration number 07758290 – was incorporated on 31 August 2011. The company’s registered office is at Gilbert Wakefield House, 67 Bewsey Street, Warrington WA2 7JQ

Umbrella Loans Ltd – company registration number 07331044 – was incorporated on 30 July 2010. The company’s registered office is at Gilbert Wakefield House, 67 Bewsey Street, Warrington WA2 7JQ

The 15 pension schemes involved are:

Broughton Retirement Plan

DM1 Retirement Plan

Elphinstone Retirement Plan

EP1 Retirement Plan

Fleming Retirement Plan

FP1 Retirement Plan

FP2 Retirement Plan

FP3 Retirement Plan

Galileo Retirement Plan

Golden Arrow Retirement Plan

Leafield Retirement Plan

Springdale Retirement Plan

Talisman Retirement Plan

Templar Retirement Plan

VRSEB Retirement Plan

The petitions were presented under s124A of the Insolvency Act 1986. The Official Receiver was appointed as provisional liquidator of the companies on 29 March 2018 by HHJ Pelling, a Judge of the High Court.

