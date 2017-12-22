13 year disqualification for director over company’s VAT evasion

Mr Shakoor’s disqualification follows an investigation by the Insolvency Service into the liquidation of Raptor Commerce Ltd.

Between 5 December 2005 and 31 May 2006, Mr Shakoor caused or allowed Raptor to participate in transactions which were connected with the fraudulent evasion of VAT, which Mr Shakoor either knew or should have known about.

Mr Shakoor caused Raptor to make a wrongful claim of a VAT repayment for the period ending May 2006 totalling £1,224,134.

Tony Hannon, the Official Receiver in the Public Interest Unit South, part of the Insolvency Service said:

The Insolvency Service will take firm action when we find misconduct and wrongdoing in the operation of companies by directors.

The Insolvency Service is committed to protecting the integrity and confidence in the market both by consumers and business people alike.

Notes to editors

Mr Naeem Shakoor, is of Glasgow and his date of birth is January 1972.

Raptor Commerce Ltd (Company Reg no. 04489352) was incorporated on 18 July 2002 and ordered into compulsory liquidation on 9 September 2013.

The order was pronounced by Mr Registrar Jones and the Secretary of State was represented by Camilla Chorfi of Selborne Chambers and the defendant was not present or represented.

A disqualification order has the effect that without specific permission of a court, a person with a disqualification cannot:

act as a director of a company

take part, directly or indirectly, in the promotion, formation or management of a company or limited liability partnership

be a receiver of a company’s property

Persons subject to a disqualification order are bound by a range of other restrictions.

