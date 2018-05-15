Collection

Ministry of Defence Schools

MOD Schools provides schools and educational support for children of the UK armed forces, Ministry of Defence personnel and MOD sponsored organisations stationed overseas.

Published 15 May 2018
From:
Ministry of Defence

MOD Schools is part of the MOD Directorate Children and Young People together with the Children’s Education Advisory Service.

MOD schools

MOD has schools Germany, Cyprus, Belgium, Brunei, Canada, Falkland Islands, Italy and the Netherlands. See list of MOD Schools websites.

For ROW school holidays please check directly on each school’s website:

For all HQ Business Support (BS) matters

Please contact DCYP-DCYP-Mailbox@mod.uk

MOD schools admissions

  1. SCE school admissions pack

    • Guidance

MOD prospectus

  1. King’s Vocational Hub prospectus

    • Guidance

Moving schools

Public and family information

  1. Education other than at school

    • Guidance

  2. SCE exclusion from school guidance

    • Guidance

  3. Pupil and Family Services

    • Guidance

  4. MOD assessment of supportability overseas (MASO)

    • Guidance

Videos

Videos on the topics of bereavement, deployment, on the move, challenging behaviour and safeguarding children.

  1. SCE videos

    • Guidance

School governance

  1. SCE school policies

    • Guidance
Published 15 May 2018
Contents