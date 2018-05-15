Collection
Ministry of Defence Schools
MOD Schools provides schools and educational support for children of the UK armed forces, Ministry of Defence personnel and MOD sponsored organisations stationed overseas.
MOD Schools is part of the MOD Directorate Children and Young People together with the Children’s Education Advisory Service.
MOD schools
MOD has schools Germany, Cyprus, Belgium, Brunei, Canada, Falkland Islands, Italy and the Netherlands. See list of MOD Schools websites.
For ROW school holidays please check directly on each school’s website:
- Shape International Schools
- AFNORTH International School
- British Forces School Naples - requires parentzone login
- Hornbill school
- Mount Pleasant Primary School
Related information
For all HQ Business Support (BS) matters
Please contact DCYP-DCYP-Mailbox@mod.uk
Useful links
MOD schools admissions
SCE school admissions pack
- Guidance
MOD prospectus
King’s Vocational Hub prospectus
- Guidance
Moving schools
Service pupils moving between schools: guidance
- Guidance
Moving schools pack: service family guide
- Guidance
Moving schools pack: service family guide
- Guidance
SCE: school websites
- Guidance
Public and family information
Education other than at school
- Guidance
SCE exclusion from school guidance
- Guidance
Pupil and Family Services
- Guidance
MOD assessment of supportability overseas (MASO)
- Guidance
Videos
Videos on the topics of bereavement, deployment, on the move, challenging behaviour and safeguarding children.
SCE videos
- Guidance
School governance
SCE school policies
- Guidance