t:slim X2 insulin pump – discard or destroy defective mains (A/C) power adapters (MDA/2020/005)

Manufactured by Tandem Diabetes Care – an exposed component may cause an electrical shock to the user or patient

Action

identify patients supplied with affected insulin pumps

ensure patients have received the manufacturer’s Field Safety Notice (FSN) with the replacement adapter. The adapters originally supplied with the pumps MUST be discarded

acknowledge disposal of the adaptors by accessing the link referenced in the FSN, or by contacting the manufacturer directly

report suspected or actual adverse events involving these devices through your local incident reporting system and/or your national incident reporting authority as appropriate: England, Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales. You should also report directly to manufacturers if your local or national systems do not

Action by

Healthcare professionals managing patients who use these devices.

Deadlines for actions

Actions underway: 04 March 2020 Actions complete: 29 April 2020

Medical Device Safety Officers (in England): ask the manufacturer to add you to their distribution list for field safety notices (FSNs). This is to help with reconciliation.

Remember: if your organisation receives an FSN from a manufacturer, always act on it. Do not wait for a communication from MHRA.

Device details

Unique Device Identifier(s) (UDI-DI) are:

00853052007806

00850006613021

00853052007820

00850006613052

Air Liquide Homecare

Tel: 0800 012 1560

Email: diabetes.info@airliquide.com

t:slim X2 insulin pump – discard or destroy defective mains (A/C) power adapters