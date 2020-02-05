Skin preparation electrode gel: recall of all lots of LemonPrep, PediaPrep, Wave Prep and Cardio Prep due to risk of contamination and transmission of infection (MDA/2020/004)
Manufactured by Mavidon – products may be contaminated with the microorganism Burkholderia cepacia leading to an infection risk to patients.
Product information
MDA number
MDA/2020/004
Company name
Mavidon Medical
Summary
Manufactured by Mavidon – products may be contaminated with the microorganism Burkholderia cepacia leading to an infection risk to patients.
Action
-
identify and quarantine all lots of the affected products in your organisation, using the manufacturer’s field safety notice
-
if you have the affected products, fill in the recall form in the FSN and return it to the manufacturer
-
report suspected or actual adverse events involving these devices through your local incident reporting system and/or your national incident reporting authority as appropriate: England, Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales. You should also report directly to manufacturers if your local or national systems do not
Action by
All responsible for the use of these devices.
Deadlines for actions
Actions underway: 19 February 2020 Actions complete: 4 March 2020
Medical Device Safety Officers (in England): ask the manufacturer to add you to their distribution list for field safety notices (FSNs). This is to help with reconciliation.
Remember: if your organisation receives an FSN from a manufacturer, always act on it. Do not wait for a communication from MHRA.
Problem / background
The manufacturer identified an issue at their manufacturing facility which means products are potentially contaminated with Burkholderia cepacia, a drug-resistant microorganism. They are now recalling all products made at this site that use the affected production method.
Manufacturer contacts
Mavidon Medical Tel: +1 561 585 2227 Email: cs@mavidon.com
Distribution
If you are responsible for cascading these alerts in your organisation, these are our suggested distribution lists.
Enquiries
England
Send enquiries about this notice to MHRA, quoting reference number MDA/2020/004 or 2020/001/007/228/002.
Technical aspects
Phillip Davenport, MHRA Tel: 020 3080 6000 Email: DSS-TM@mhra.gov.uk
Clinical aspects
Devices Clinical Team, MHRA Tel: 020 3080 7274 Email: dct@mhra.gov.uk
To report an adverse incident involving a medical device in England use the Yellow Card reporting page.
Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland Adverse Incident Centre (NIAIC), CMO Group, Department of Health (Northern Ireland) Tel: 028 9052 3868 Email: niaic@health-ni.gov.uk
To report an adverse incident involving a medical device in Northern Ireland use the forms on the website. Alerts in Northern Ireland are distributed via the NICAS system.
Scotland
Incident Reporting and Investigation Centre (IRIC), Health Facilities Scotland, NHS National Services Scotland Tel: 0131 275 7575 Email: nss.iric@nhs.net
To report an adverse incident involving a medical device in Scotland, email IRIC to request a webform account. For more information, or if you can’t access the webform, visit the website: how to report an adverse incident
Wales
Population Healthcare Division, Welsh Government Tel: 03000 255278 or 03000 255510 Email: Haz-Aic@gov.wales
Download document