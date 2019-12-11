Recall of Medicina IV Luer Slip syringe (IVS03) batch number 19040303 (MDA/2019/043)
Manufactured by Medicina – syringes incorrectly packaged with a needle could mean they are not sterile and could cause a needlestick injury.
Action
Note: This is a targeted MDA sent to trusts supplied with these devices.
Affected trusts will receive this alert via the Central Alerting System (CAS).
- Identify and quarantine affected devices in stock – see the manufacturer's Field Safety Notice (FSN), dated 22 August 2019.
- Complete the 'FSCA Acknowledgement Form' in the FSN even if you don't have affected devices left in stock, and return it to administrator@medicina.co.uk to arrange return of affected devices.
- Report suspected or actual adverse events involving these devices through your local incident reporting system and/or your national incident reporting authority as appropriate: England, Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales. You should also report directly to manufacturers if your local or national systems do not.
Action by
All healthcare professionals who use these devices.
Deadlines for actions
Actions underway: 27 December 2019
Actions complete: 08 December 2020
Medical Device Safety Officers (in England): ask the manufacturer to add you to their distribution list for field safety notices (FSNs). This is to help with reconciliation.
Remember: if your organisation receives an FSN from a manufacturer, always act on it. Do not wait for a communication from MHRA.
Device details
|Medicina product code
|NHS supply chain code
|Product description
|Batch number
|Date of manufacture
|Expiry date
|IVS03
|FWC346
|3ml Luer Slip syringe without needle
|19040303
|Apr-19
|April 2024
Manufacturer contacts
Medicina Tel: 0120 435 7588
Email: quality.administrator@medicina.co.uk
Distribution
If you are responsible for cascading these alerts in your organisation, these are our suggested distribution lists.
Trusts (NHS boards in Scotland)
CAS and NICAS liaison officers for onward distribution to all relevant staff including:
- All departments
- All staff
- All wards
Independent distribution
Establishments registered with the Care Quality Commission (CQC) (England only)
- Hospitals in the independent sector
- Independent treatment centres
Please note: CQC and OFSTED do not distribute these alerts. Independent healthcare providers and social care providers can sign up to receive MDAs directly from the Central Alerting System (CAS) by sending an email to: safetyalerts@mhra.gov.uk and requesting this facility.
Enquiries
England
Send enquiries about this notice to MHRA, quoting reference number MDA/2019/043 or 2019/008/022/601/002.
Technical aspects
Emma Rooke and Eliz Mustafa, MHRA
Tel: 020 3080 6000
Email: DSS-TM@mhra.gov.uk
Clinical aspects
Devices Clinical Team, MHRA
Tel: 020 3080 7274
Email: dct@mhra.gov.uk
To report an adverse incident involving a medical device in England use the Yellow Card reporting page
Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland Adverse Incident Centre (NIAIC), CMO Group, Department of Health (Northern Ireland)
Tel: 028 9052 3868
Email: niaic@health-ni.gov.uk
To report an adverse incident involving a medical device in Northern Ireland use the forms on the website.
Alerts in Northern Ireland are distributed via the NICAS system.
Scotland
Incident Reporting and Investigation Centre (IRIC), Health Facilities Scotland, NHS National Services Scotland
Tel: 0131 275 7575
Email: nss.iric@nhs.net
To report an adverse incident involving a medical device in Scotland, email IRIC to request a webform account.
For more information, or if you can't access the webform, visit the website: how to report an adverse incident
Wales
Population Healthcare Division, Welsh Government
Tel: 03000 255278 or 03000 255510
Email: Haz-Aic@gov.wales
To report an adverse incident involving a medical device in Wales, use the Yellow Card reporting page and follow specific advice for reporting in Wales in MDA/2004/054 (Wales).
