Professional use defibrillator/monitor: all HeartStart XL+ (Model number 861290) - risk of failure to deliver therapy (MDA/2020/003)

MDA Number

MDA/2020/003

Action

Identify affected devices in your organisation

Ensure that: staff are aware of the recommended actions in the manufacturer’s two (2) Field Safety Notices issued 30 October 2019 and 31 October 2019 if possible, you have ready access to a backup defibrillator until the corrective actions have been undertaken you have systems in place to arrange for the upgrades to be implemented.

Report suspected or actual adverse events involving these devices through your local incident reporting system and/or your national incident reporting authority as appropriate: England, Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales. You should also report directly to manufacturers if your local or national systems do not

Action by

All medical, nursing and technical staff involved in the use and maintenance of these devices.

Deadlines for actions

Actions underway: 11 February 2020 Actions complete: 25 February 2020

Medical Device Safety Officers (in England): ask the manufacturer to add you to their distribution list for field safety notices (FSNs). This is to help with reconciliation.

Remember: if your organisation receives an FSN from a manufacturer, always act on it. Do not wait for a communication from MHRA.

Problem / background

The potential problems include:

failure of the therapy selector switch

defect in the memory management software

malfunction of the System On Module (SOM) installed on the processor printed circuit assembly (PCA)

For technical queries call UK Philips Customer Care Service Centre on 0870 532 9741 quoting FCO86100203 or FCO86100208

To confirm receipt of the FSN, email safetynoticeuki@Philips.com

Distribution

Trusts (NHS boards in Scotland)

CAS and NICAS liaison officers for onward distribution to all relevant staff including:

All departments

All staff

All wards

Independent distribution

Establishments registered with the Care Quality Commission (CQC) (England only)

Clinics

Further education colleges registered as care homes

Hospices

Hospitals in the independent sector

Independent treatment centres

Private medical practitioners

Enquiries

England

Send enquiries about this notice to MHRA, quoting reference number MDA/2020/003 or 2019/010/029/291/007 Technical aspects Paul Sandhu or Jillan Hussein, MHRA Tel: 020 3080 6000 Email: DSS-TM@mhra.gov.uk

Clinical aspects Devices Clinical Team, MHRA Tel: 020 3080 7274 Email: dct@mhra.gov.uk

To report an adverse incident involving a medical device in England use the Yellow Card reporting page

Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland Adverse Incident Centre (NIAIC), CMO Group, Department of Health (Northern Ireland) Tel: 028 9052 3868 Email: niaic@health-ni.gov.uk To report an adverse incident involving a medical device in Northern Ireland use the forms on the website. Alerts in Northern Ireland are distributed via the NICAS system.

Scotland

Incident Reporting and Investigation Centre (IRIC), Health Facilities Scotland, NHS National Services Scotland Tel: 0131 275 7575 Email: nss.iric@nhs.net To report an adverse incident involving a medical device in Scotland, email IRIC to request a webform account. For more information, or if you can’t access the webform, visit the website: how to report an adverse incident.

Wales

Population Healthcare Division, Welsh Government Tel: 03000 255278 or 03000 255510 Email: Haz-Aic@gov.wales

To report an adverse incident involving a medical device in Wales, use the Yellow Card reporting page and follow specific advice for reporting in Wales in MDA/2004/054 (Wales).

Download document

Professional use defibrillator/monitor: all HeartStart XL+ (Model number 861290) - risk of failure to deliver therapy